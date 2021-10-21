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Whistleblowing Nurse Shares How Hospital COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing Millions
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183 views • October 21, 2021
Whistle-blowing nurse Dani shares how statistical manipulation, falsely-calibrated PCR tests, false-death certificate attribution and the mainstream media were used to put America into a state of perpetual fear and medical tyranny.
RELATED LINKS:
The Models That Said That 2.2 Million Americans Would Die From COVID-19 Were False:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvNDGT9C39Y&;t=45s
Learn the Truth About the Models:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
Discover the Truth About Remdesivir:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Discover the Truth About Midazolam:
Midazolam was used to end the lives of thousands who you were told had died of Covid-19 and an NHS document proves Staff were ordered to do it.
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
https://home.frankspeech.com/clay-clark
County Citizens Defending Freedom:
https://www.ccdfusa.com/
SOURCE: https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/whistleblowing-nurse-dani-shares-how-hospital-covid-19-protocols-are-killing-millions
RELATED LINKS:
The Models That Said That 2.2 Million Americans Would Die From COVID-19 Were False:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvNDGT9C39Y&;t=45s
Learn the Truth About the Models:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
Discover the Truth About Remdesivir:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Discover the Truth About Midazolam:
Midazolam was used to end the lives of thousands who you were told had died of Covid-19 and an NHS document proves Staff were ordered to do it.
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
https://home.frankspeech.com/clay-clark
County Citizens Defending Freedom:
https://www.ccdfusa.com/
SOURCE: https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/whistleblowing-nurse-dani-shares-how-hospital-covid-19-protocols-are-killing-millions
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