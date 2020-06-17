Dollar Reset Soon, World's Wealthiest Investments & Actions Show What's Planned w/ Andy Schectman

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Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the recent and current actions of the world's wealthiest investors, government, and banks. We discuss the looming dollar reset, what he believes it will look like, and what you should do to plan for this inevitable situation. You can learn more by following his daily blog @ http://MilesFranklin.com
If you are interested in purchasing precious metals, email [email protected], tell him "Sarah Sent You". He promised me and guarantees you, that he will give you the best price in the United States.
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