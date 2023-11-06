“Drop Nukes On Gaza” Israel Minister Suggests

MIRRORED from CRUX
5 Nov 2023
Four paramedics were wounded when an Israeli drone struck near two ambulances in Lebanon. This happened when the ambulances were on their way to pick up casualties from overnight strikes in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ramallah, in the West Bank, on November 5 to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Israel’s Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu was suspended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 5. The UN’s latest humanitarian update has described details of overcrowding in UNRWA shelters where over 530,000 Palestinians are seeking refuge.
