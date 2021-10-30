Racine Co. WI - Sheriff Presents Evidence of Felony Fraud By WI Elections Commission

In this special report:Racine Co. WI Sheriff Christopher Schmaling unveils the results of an extensive investigation with implications throughout Racine County and Wisconsin."Election statute was in fact not just broken, but shattered by members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission"."We have a Wisconsin Elections Commission that failed to follow the law... This starts at the top".Wisconsin Elections Commission willfully committed Class I felony election fraud.Don't mis this explosive presser!Mirror Source:Share this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat