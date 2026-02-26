RT News - February 26 2026 2PM GMT

February 26, 2026

rt.com





Moscow announces the atomic agenda is on the table for the next round of Ukraine talks. That's after Russian intelligence said Britain and France want to give Kiev nuclear weapons. As the US and Iran sit down for a third round of indirect negotiations in Geneva, the Islamic Republic reiterates its denial of Washington claim it's seeking an atomic bomb. North Korea's leader says there's no reason they can't get along with the US - as long as Washington treats Pyongyang with respect.





