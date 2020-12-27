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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 80 HORRIFIC A NURSE FORCED TO TAKE VACCINE IS DESTROYED THE PEOPLE MUST FIGHT BACK!
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577 views • December 27, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
MY GOD.... WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR THIS WORLD TO WAKE UP???? WELL THIS IS IT...HORRIFIC EVIDENCE/TRUTH FACTS!!!!
GET OFF YOUR ASSES AND SPREAD THIS WORLDWIDE... THE TIME TO FIGHT BACK IS BEFORE YOU START ARRESTING THESE PEOPLE ACTING AS DOCTORS THEY ARE MURDERERS THEY HAVE NO RIGHT TO FORCE A DAMN THING ON ANYONE TAKE DOWN THESE HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATORS...WHEN THEY DO THIS THEY ALL NEED TO BE DRAGGED THEM FROM THEIR HOMES THEY ARE MURDERING THE ELDERLY AND EVERYONE IS AT RISK IF WE DO NOT STOP THIS CORRUPTION... ALL GOVERNMENTS OF THIS WORLD ARE CORRUPT AND HAVE EVIL PEOPLE AT THE TOP... THEY KNOW THIS... THEY ARE ALL GOING TO BE ROUNDED UP... WE CANNOT SIT BACK ANYMORE!
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
MY GOD.... WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR THIS WORLD TO WAKE UP???? WELL THIS IS IT...HORRIFIC EVIDENCE/TRUTH FACTS!!!!
GET OFF YOUR ASSES AND SPREAD THIS WORLDWIDE... THE TIME TO FIGHT BACK IS BEFORE YOU START ARRESTING THESE PEOPLE ACTING AS DOCTORS THEY ARE MURDERERS THEY HAVE NO RIGHT TO FORCE A DAMN THING ON ANYONE TAKE DOWN THESE HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATORS...WHEN THEY DO THIS THEY ALL NEED TO BE DRAGGED THEM FROM THEIR HOMES THEY ARE MURDERING THE ELDERLY AND EVERYONE IS AT RISK IF WE DO NOT STOP THIS CORRUPTION... ALL GOVERNMENTS OF THIS WORLD ARE CORRUPT AND HAVE EVIL PEOPLE AT THE TOP... THEY KNOW THIS... THEY ARE ALL GOING TO BE ROUNDED UP... WE CANNOT SIT BACK ANYMORE!
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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