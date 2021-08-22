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Afterlife & Astral Deception: How it is done to us and how to avoid it
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35 views • August 22, 2021
Out of Body Experiencer shares his encounters with False Light, Memory Wipe attempts, attacks by archontic entities and his successes in repelling and resisting them.
Excerpt from the Wayne Bush interview on Adam Crazz Files
www.crazzfiles.com
www.trickedbythelight.com
May 6, 2018
Excerpt from the Wayne Bush interview on Adam Crazz Files
www.crazzfiles.com
www.trickedbythelight.com
May 6, 2018
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