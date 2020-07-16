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China issues severe flood warnings while Xi Jinping never appears; US targets CCP; Biden quotes Mao
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30 views • July 16, 2020
China in Focus - NTD
A Chinese official forced into a mental hospital for supporting democracy. Now, she’s facing a life sentence. Her daughter calling for help to save her.
The US is ramping up challenges against China’s coercion in the South China sea. An analyst says it signifies the US confrontation against China is now expanding beyond trade and diplomacy into the military field.
Floods in the basin of China's largest river, the Yangtze river, are drawing attention. Now, locals are sounding the alarm over flooding in another river.
A Chinese web-censor learned the value of free speech and democracy. He exposes the inside story of the CCP’s complex system of internet censorship. Last time he talked about the censorship behind TikTok. This time, he moves on to Hong Kong.
And presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden under the spotlight after he quoted China’s former communist leader Mao Zedong. His comments came during a virtual fundraiser Monday night.
#ChinaFloodWarnings #USConfrontsChina #BidenQuotesMao
Feature Image Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/15/chinese-state-media-asks-mentally-retarded-disputing-south-china-sea-claims/
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iwxl5RsTEws
A Chinese official forced into a mental hospital for supporting democracy. Now, she’s facing a life sentence. Her daughter calling for help to save her.
The US is ramping up challenges against China’s coercion in the South China sea. An analyst says it signifies the US confrontation against China is now expanding beyond trade and diplomacy into the military field.
Floods in the basin of China's largest river, the Yangtze river, are drawing attention. Now, locals are sounding the alarm over flooding in another river.
A Chinese web-censor learned the value of free speech and democracy. He exposes the inside story of the CCP’s complex system of internet censorship. Last time he talked about the censorship behind TikTok. This time, he moves on to Hong Kong.
And presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden under the spotlight after he quoted China’s former communist leader Mao Zedong. His comments came during a virtual fundraiser Monday night.
#ChinaFloodWarnings #USConfrontsChina #BidenQuotesMao
Feature Image Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/15/chinese-state-media-asks-mentally-retarded-disputing-south-china-sea-claims/
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iwxl5RsTEws
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