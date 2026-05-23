WE FOUND OUT WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES 🎞 ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

For more than 40 years, the Georgia Guidestones stood in Elberton, Georgia, and became one of the most argued‑over monuments in modern history.





Built during the Cold War by a mysterious figure known only as R.C. Christian, the massive granite structure was inscribed with cryptic “guidelines for humanity,” drawing global attention, conspiracy theories and fascination far beyond the rural town.





In this episode of "Curiosities of the South," AJC producers Koralie Barrau, Mariana Castro, and the team behind the AJC podcast "Who Blew Up the Guidestones?" trace how an obscure monument in a small Georgia town turned into a worldwide obsession — and what happened after it was suddenly destroyed in 2022.





As the official investigation stalled and speculation intensified, their reporting moved past the blast site and deeper into the mystery, uncovering unanswered questions and evidence many believed was lost.





🎧 Want to dive deeper? Listen to the AJC podcast "Who Blew Up the Guidestones?" for expanded reporting, deeper context and exclusive interviews: https://www.ajc.com/georgia-guidestones-podcast/





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Source: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0YW9_IujbP0