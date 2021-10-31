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How Sexual Sin Has Ruined Us (And, Why God Has Cursed Us)
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25 views • October 31, 2021
How Sexual Sin Has Ruined Us (And, Why God Has Cursed Us)
Why does it seem the world is under a curse? Right is wrong, wrong is right, good is bad and bad's alright. What's going on? And, what does SEXUAL SIN have to do with it?? Find out in this episode of MAKAIO Messenger!
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Why does it seem the world is under a curse? Right is wrong, wrong is right, good is bad and bad's alright. What's going on? And, what does SEXUAL SIN have to do with it?? Find out in this episode of MAKAIO Messenger!
Support us thru Zelle: [email protected]
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/makaiomessenger
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-536715
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mylf7rLaMVDo/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MAKAIOmessenger/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/makaiomusic
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/makaio
Xephula: https://xephula.com/MAKAIO
USA.Life: https://usa.life/MAKAIO
Minds: https://www.minds.com/makaio/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/makaiomessenger
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPqTCroOqcWR_pMEJL-2xA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makaiomessenger
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