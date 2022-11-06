[Published November 2, 2022] CuttingEdge: Dirty Little Secrets - Lets Not Forget About Fauci

Distractions from Paul Pelosi's attacker to Elon Musk satanic outfit to Kanye Wests insanity so much is going on to dismay and bewilder millions. But not you. Not much is in the news regarding Fauci , oh we have he and Rand Paul barking at each other for a dog and pony show. Not much new there except to keep reminding the American people and the circle of the earth population the evil this man 'Anthony Fauci' has committed. And other Covid news to boot for DLS

NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org

#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQOKLG3UXZW8XSLX7vn-g

#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBabylon

CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg

#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA

NYSTV on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV

Checkout FOJCRADIO here:

#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8

Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!