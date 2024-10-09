BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Macron visited Ukranian troops trained by French Legion
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 6 months ago

Macron visited Ukranian troops trained by French Legion

As seen in these videos, Ukranians are "thrilled" to be trained and sent back to meatgrinder.

Macron wanted to know if they volunteered or were mobilized. It turned out all were caught by the TCK.

Ukrainians told Macron how they got into the army:

-Are you mobilized or a volunteer?


-Mobilized.

-And you?

-Mobilized.

-And you?

-Also mobilized.

Adding:

The U.S. CIA is facing a wave of accusations of sexual harassment, indicating a serious ethical issue within the agency, reports CNN.
Two cases have already resulted in criminal convictions. One of them ended with a former CIA employee being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual offenses.

Adding:

Rwanda is battling its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease, a deadly illness related to Ebola. The disease does not have any approved vaccines or treatments. As of October 6, the outbreak had infected 56 people and killed 12 of them, according to Rwanda's Ministry of Health. With support from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other partners, the Rwandan government is implementing rigorous testing, contact tracing and quarantine measures to contain the outbreak.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy