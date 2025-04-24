© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FSB footage of liquidated Central Asians who were preparing a terrorist attack in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
On instructions from Kiev, they were supposed to attack one of the petrochemical industry enterprises using FPV drones. The security forces seized two UAVs with foreign-made explosive warheads, a Kalashnikov assault rifle, and a Makarov pistol.
Correspondence with the curator was found in the criminals' phones. During their arrest, they resisted and were neutralized by return fire.