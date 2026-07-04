The 11 Pillars Globalists Must Destroy to Build a One World Order - Allan Paul Roberts

David and Stacy Whited sat down with Allan Paul Roberts, author of The Globalist Plan to Collapse Everything: To Usher in a New World Order, to expose the 11 pillars of Western civilization he says globalists must destroy before a centralized one-world system can rise. Allan shares the stunning 4AM revelation that led him to write the book, how God gave him the framework, and why he believes the attacks on borders, police, privacy, banking, education, energy, the environment, medicine, food, identity, and faith are not random — they are connected. With 175 QR codes linking to videos, documents, and receipts, Allan lays out why he believes Western society is being systematically weakened from the inside and what Christians, families, and communities can do to recognize the pattern, prepare spiritually and practically, and resist tyranny before it is too late.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowAllan Paul RobertsBOOK: https://globalcollapsebook.com/readINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/authoraproberts/X: https://x.com/AuthorAPRobertsAllan Paul Roberts is the author of The Globalist Plan to Collapse Everything: To Usher in a New World Order. After decades in the corporate world as a business leader, marketer, and COO, Roberts says a powerful 4AM revelation led him to research and write a book exposing what he believes are the 11 pillars of Western civilization being systematically attacked. His work combines written analysis with a multimedia format, including 175 QR codes linking readers directly to videos, documents, and supporting sources. Roberts focuses on helping readers connect the dots between current events, global power structures, faith, freedom, and the push toward centralized control. His mission is to help people become informed, prepared, and motivated to resist tyranny with courage and discernment.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: