Children Saved By Sex-Abused Addict: Victims Of Satanic Abuse Saved By Warrior Brides Ministry

Where CPS is preying ON kids, Warrior Bride Ministries is RESCUING kids. Brandi Brassel joins to share more about Warrior Bride Ministries & their expertise in healing children who were victimized in Satanic Ritual Abuse.

To further support Warrior Bride Ministries on their journey to Save Our Children, visit WarriorBrideMinistries.com

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!