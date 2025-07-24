RISING TENNIS STAR DROPS DEAD AT 21—FULLY VAX POISONED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul. 23, 2025 - Greenville, PA — Thiel College is gas-lighting the public with soft-focus eulogies after Toby Atwood—21-year-old No. 1 singles phenom, 4.0-GPA valedictorian, and Zeta Tau Alpha president—collapsed and died Sunday during the Presque Isle Half-Marathon.
But the college’s own documents reveal the uncomfortable truth: every residential student was expected to roll up their sleeve for an alphabet soup of liability-free injections—MenACWY, Tdap, MMR, Hep-B, HPV, annual flu—and, while officials brag that the COVID jab was “optional,” the campus hosted jab clinics in every dorm lounge through 2022-23. Translation: peer pressure plus administrative “strong recommendations” equals near-universal uptake.
