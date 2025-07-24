Jul. 23, 2025 - Greenville, PA — Thiel College is gas-lighting the public with soft-focus eulogies after Toby Atwood—21-year-old No. 1 singles phenom, 4.0-GPA valedictorian, and Zeta Tau Alpha president—collapsed and died Sunday during the Presque Isle Half-Marathon.

But the college’s own documents reveal the uncomfortable truth: every residential student was expected to roll up their sleeve for an alphabet soup of liability-free injections—MenACWY, Tdap, MMR, Hep-B, HPV, annual flu—and, while officials brag that the COVID jab was “optional,” the campus hosted jab clinics in every dorm lounge through 2022-23. Translation: peer pressure plus administrative “strong recommendations” equals near-universal uptake.

Student-athlete collapses, dies during half-marathon, college announces

https://www.25newsnowDOTcom/2025/07/23/student-athlete-collapses-dies-during-half-marathon-college-announces/

Thiel College Move-in Checklist 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=YO6vD0DqEUQ