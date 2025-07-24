BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RISING TENNIS STAR DROPS DEAD AT 21—FULLY VAX POISONED
Jul. 23, 2025 - Greenville, PA — Thiel College is gas-lighting the public with soft-focus eulogies after Toby Atwood—21-year-old No. 1 singles phenom, 4.0-GPA valedictorian, and Zeta Tau Alpha president—collapsed and died Sunday during the Presque Isle Half-Marathon.

But the college’s own documents reveal the uncomfortable truth: every residential student was expected to roll up their sleeve for an alphabet soup of liability-free injections—MenACWY, Tdap, MMR, Hep-B, HPV, annual flu—and, while officials brag that the COVID jab was “optional,” the campus hosted jab clinics in every dorm lounge through 2022-23. Translation: peer pressure plus administrative “strong recommendations” equals near-universal uptake.

###

Student-athlete collapses, dies during half-marathon, college announces

https://www.25newsnowDOTcom/2025/07/23/student-athlete-collapses-dies-during-half-marathon-college-announces/

###

Thiel College Move-in Checklist 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=YO6vD0DqEUQ

toby atwood deathsudden cardiac arrest young athletethiel college vaccine mandatemyocarditis mrna vaccineathlete collapses half marathoncovid jab side effectscollege immunization requirementsvaccine injury cover uppost vax myocarditis spikebig pharma liability shieldathlete sudden death 2025clot shot casualties
