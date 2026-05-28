May 28, 2026

rt.com









Israel ramps up its military actions in Lebanon despite a shaky ceasefire being in place, striking the capital for the first time in weeks. Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz boil, as the US warns nations could be exposed to sanctions if they quote - cooperate with Iran’s new Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which controls the critical waterway. The Russian and Kazakh presidents put pen to paper on a construction agreement for the Central Asian Republic's first nuclear power plant. The host also points out Russia's economy is outpacing the rest of Europe economically. Russia's Foreign Ministry releases a comprehensive - and eye-opening - report shedding light on Kiev's history of fascist glorification - supercharged in the Zelensky years.





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