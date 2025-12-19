AA_IB_502_One_Nation_Under_Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we will delve into ongoing humiliation rituals being played out in live time by our government on the American people. I’ll get into the obvious control over America by Israel, Dan Bongino stepping down, and the Brown shooting.
#Israel #PsyOp #FalseFlag #Holiday #BrownShooting #DanBongino #CandaceOwens #CharlieKrik #ErikaKirk #Christmas #MentalHealth #Trump #Depression #KashPatel #AlexisWilkins #JDVance #NWO #Matrix #AnomicAge #JohnAge
