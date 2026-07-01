Trust vs. Corruption

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The Left Functions Better In A Low-Trust World
* We are always thinking about the economic consequences, but what about social consequences?
* It is about trust.
* They see all human interaction as a relationship about power.
* They rarely talk about corruption.
* It is of no interest to them because that’s a tool to undermine the system of capitalism — and it’s how you get rich in a stagnant or dead economy.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (1 July 2026)