Trust vs. Corruption

The Left Functions Better In A Low-Trust World

* We are always thinking about the economic consequences, but what about social consequences?

* It is about trust.

* They see all human interaction as a relationship about power.

* They rarely talk about corruption.

* It is of no interest to them because that’s a tool to undermine the system of capitalism — and it’s how you get rich in a stagnant or dead economy.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (1 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6399953457112