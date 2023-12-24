Christmas Story From The Bible Jesus Savior

Paul Begley
Dec 25, 2012
Theologian Paul Begley of Indiana shares the "Gospel Story" of Christmas http://www.paulbegleyprophecy.com also http://www.heidibegley.blogspot.com also (Audio Song "O Little Town of Bethlehem" by Sarah McLachlan) http://my.blogtalkradio.com/coming-ap...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKo70IrueHQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.