Brighteon Broadcast News, June 22, 2023 - US govt. FUNDING invasion camps in Central America (feat. Michael Yon)

0:00 Intro

1:19 Missing Submarine

12:36 Woke Physiology

18:40 Suicide Mission

26:15 Hospital Denial

28:26 Greta Thunberg

45:12 Google Earth

47:31 Interview with Michael Yon





- Ocean Gate submarine company went "woke" and fired the white guys who could do math

- Now the vessel is probably stranded at 13,000 feet below the ocean surface

- It's the perfect metaphor for the sinking civilization of the West, where WOKE is more important than MERIT

- US hospitals to start RESTRICTING medical procedures due to climate change

- Total government control via CBDCs will disallow you from buying food, fuel, transportation and more

- Greta Thunberg predicted we would all be DEAD by now

- Climate cultists and Leftists are obsessed with IMAGINARY threats while ignoring REAL threats

- Full interview with Michael Yon, revealing how US government is FUNDING the "invasion camps" in Central America

- Google Earth erases all images of the invasion camps in Panama as cover-up continues

- Google is complicit in the invasion and occupation of America by illegal aliens who are mostly military-aged men





