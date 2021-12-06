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Another absolutely brilliant and thought provoking take from Neil Oliver.
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23 views • December 06, 2021
Another absolutely brilliant and thought provoking take from Neil Oliver.
He seems like the only beacon of light in this storm of unimaginable proportions. Share this video to your friends and family ASAP. Do not take this mans message for granted. The horrors will be on our door steps sooner than you imagine.
Stay safe, stay strong, be prepared and most of all DO NOT COMPLY!
He seems like the only beacon of light in this storm of unimaginable proportions. Share this video to your friends and family ASAP. Do not take this mans message for granted. The horrors will be on our door steps sooner than you imagine.
Stay safe, stay strong, be prepared and most of all DO NOT COMPLY!
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