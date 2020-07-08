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Conspiracy Of Silence - Banned Documentary (1994)
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111 views • July 08, 2020
Conspiracy Of Silence is a Documentary that was supposed to air on the Discovery channel on May 3, 1994. However, after receiving a lot of pressure from members of congress, the documentary never aired and all copies were ordered to be destroyed.
Why would members of congress do that, you might ask.
The answer is simple, prominent members in power and the ultra wealthy do not want the truth about there extra curricular activities exposed - engaging in human trafficing/sex slavery, under-aged sexual abuse.
Why would members of congress do that, you might ask.
The answer is simple, prominent members in power and the ultra wealthy do not want the truth about there extra curricular activities exposed - engaging in human trafficing/sex slavery, under-aged sexual abuse.
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