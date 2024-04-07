Create New Account
Step Out of Group Thinking and Start Being Your True Self
Guy Finley
Published 19 hours ago

Key Lesson: The more we struggle to fit into this world’s idea of freedom, the more imprisoned we become for having assumed the shape of some fear that we may get left behind, or be otherwise misunderstood.

