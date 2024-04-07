Step Out of Group Thinking and Start Being Your True Self

Key Lesson: The more we struggle to fit into this world’s idea of freedom, the more imprisoned we become for having assumed the shape of some fear that we may get left behind, or be otherwise misunderstood.

