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Satanic Facist Worldwide Vaccine Passports for a Fucking FLU [25.03.2021]
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160 views • March 25, 2021
Note: Yeah this satanic shit is also going on here in Denmark and 99.999 % of people here can't see it what's going on and they OBEY everything... asks no critical questions at all...
Have to say my conclusion, we are all fucked, what matters now is scar strengthening his immune system ...
Only the Strong will Survive.
--
Original title: Tyrannical Injections Coercion App: Big Pharma Vaccine Passports Being Rolled Out
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
2.68K subscribers
430 views•Mar 25, 2021
https://youtu.be/x-xezF4-KDY
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Have to say my conclusion, we are all fucked, what matters now is scar strengthening his immune system ...
Only the Strong will Survive.
--
Original title: Tyrannical Injections Coercion App: Big Pharma Vaccine Passports Being Rolled Out
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
2.68K subscribers
430 views•Mar 25, 2021
https://youtu.be/x-xezF4-KDY
I removed some wrongthink that youtube hates. To watch the full video, check out my Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TimTruth:b?
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com? to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. Coupon code noforcedmeds 40% off, recurring discount! (limited time offer)
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/? https://bitchute.com/timtruth/? https://GroupDiscover.com? and https://flote.app/timtruth1?
Brought to you by the great supporters of this channel who fund this research. Join us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/timtruth? for exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better.
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