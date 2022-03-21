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Dan Cohen on Russia, Ukraine, and NATO [Chinese subtitle] 丹·柯恩談甚麼才是正確面對俄烏衝突的反戰立場
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31 views • March 21, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Dan Cohen on Russia, Ukraine, and NATO〉，頻道「MintPressNews」，2022年2月26日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ckv0MLtK0
原影片出處：〈Dan Cohen on Russia, Ukraine, and NATO〉，頻道「MintPressNews」，2022年2月26日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ckv0MLtK0
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