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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 20) Support your Government to Support you! - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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We need your prayers and your support. We need everybody on deck to support our message. The fastest way to get us help is by paypal. Join your Assembly, We need you! Support your government at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=FAERSSGXCTJ36 For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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