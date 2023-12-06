Lawyer/Investigative Journalist Who Exposed COVID Shots Causing Mass Death in New Zealand Gives Major Update

The Alex Jones Show
Liz Gunn of https://freenz.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show with guest Steve Kirsch of https://stevekirsch.substack.com/ to give major updates after Barry Young was arrested for blowing the whistle on New Zealand mass deaths following COVID shots.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.