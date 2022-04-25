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We Have the Right to Revolt and Abolish a Tyrannical Government Affirms Attorney Tricia Lindsay
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286 views • April 25, 2022
An informed citizenry understands their rights and will use those rights to keep their government in check, according to civil and constitutional law attorney Tricia Lindsay. This fearless patriot’s speech against the tyranny of vaccine mandates and the government’s attacks on America’s children recently went viral online. Tricia strongly points out the legal rights guaranteed to Americans through the Fourteenth Amendment, as well as the loopholes and dangers posed to citizens through the Thirteenth Amendment. “We have the right to revolt,” Tricia boldly declares. “Educate yourself…so that you can resist.” Our enemies want us illiterate, compliant, and ignorant, because intelligent and informed people will fight back against oppression and bondage.


TAKEAWAYS

Our Founding Fathers knew there would come a time when the government would need to be checked

The government closed churches during the Covid “pandemic” because they wanted to remove God from society

America’s education system was designed to create students into slaves not free thinkers

The government works for us, and when leaders violate our rights, it is our duty to replace these corrupt officials


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Tricia’s Plea for Americans: https://bit.ly/3Mlz0qs
Tricia’s Take On Lockdowns: https://bit.ly/3uRNw3n
God Has Ultimate Authority: https://bit.ly/3KN0yo3

🔗 CONNECT WITH TRICIA LINDSAY
Website: https://tricialindsaylaw.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tslind33/
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/37SUsnq
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tslind33/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tslind33
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3jHQwZs
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3rslyZM
BitChute: https://bit.ly/37ieSGJ

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Keywords
americachurchpandemicfounding fathersvaccine mandatesattorneycorrupt officialstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtricia lindsayamericas education systemthirteenth amendment patriotscivil and constitutional lawtyrannical government god
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