We Have the Right to Revolt and Abolish a Tyrannical Government Affirms Attorney Tricia Lindsay

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TAKEAWAYS
Our Founding Fathers knew there would come a time when the government would need to be checked
The government closed churches during the Covid “pandemic” because they wanted to remove God from society
America’s education system was designed to create students into slaves not free thinkers
The government works for us, and when leaders violate our rights, it is our duty to replace these corrupt officials
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