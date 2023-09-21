The Sane Asylum #176 - 20 SEPT 2023 - Guests: Eric Gajewski hr 1; Dave Gahary + Ayo Kimathi hr 2.

Traditional Catholic Advocate Eric Gajewski (https://tradcatknight.org/) returns for hour 1 to discuss possible days of Satanic activity in next few weeks. Hour 2: Dave Gahary + Ayo Kimathi (https://inblackandwhite.net/) Episode 08, the end of Season One.
