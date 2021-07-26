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DOCTORS TOLD TO SHUT UP ABOUT THE LETHAL VACCINES AND FRAUDULENT PANDEMIC -
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452 views • July 26, 2021
The proof is so easy to see as the media continues to push the lying, criminal narrative and doctors are being told to "SHUT UP" or lose their medical license.
Sadly, it is too late to save the ignorant who have been vaccinated, those who say they want to travel and those who are just living in FEAR from listening to their corrupt living room News casters every night.
It is so uncanny that the sheeple getting these experimental shots cannot see in front of their eyes to what is happening.
An estimated 2 Billion are slated to die over the next 2 years as Agenda 21 pushes on with great success
Sadly, it is too late to save the ignorant who have been vaccinated, those who say they want to travel and those who are just living in FEAR from listening to their corrupt living room News casters every night.
It is so uncanny that the sheeple getting these experimental shots cannot see in front of their eyes to what is happening.
An estimated 2 Billion are slated to die over the next 2 years as Agenda 21 pushes on with great success
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