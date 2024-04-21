GAZA - The Aftermath of an Israeli Airstrike Targeting the Tents of Displaced People in 'RAFAH' near the Egyptian Border

81 views • 18 hours ago

A video captures the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike targeting the tents of displaced people in Rafah near the Egyptian border. According to an Al Jazeera correspondent, the targeted area received a notification only minutes before the attack, urging for an immediate evacuation. Live updates: https://www.middleeasteye.net/live/israels-war-gaza-live-israel-pounds-rafah-overnight-strikes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.