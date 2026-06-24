The Covid Pandemic as an Imprescriptible Crime: A Jurisprudential Examination of Mandates, Vaccines, and Perpetual Accountability

Uncover the legal case for endless accountability on COVID policies. A deep jurisprudential look at mandates, vaccines, and imprescriptible crimes that may never expire. Explore how philosophy, law, and constitutional principles demand perpetual justice.

The COVID pandemic response raises profound questions about power, rights, and moral boundaries. This examination frames key actions as potential malum in se offenses—wrongs in themselves—carrying no statute of limitations. From mask mandates to vaccine policies, the analysis explores treason-like overreach, harm to autonomy, and impacts on the vulnerable in a structured legal and philosophical lens. Discover a framework that seeks to hold every layer of decision-making to account across time.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-covid-pandemic-as-an-imprescriptible

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