Iran President & Saudi Crown Prince Speak For First Time Since Ties Were Restored by China
Published 19 hours ago

Patrick Bet-David and Mike Baker react to Iran's President and the Saudi Crown Prince speaking for the first time since ties were restored by China.


▶ PBD Podcast | Episode 315 Valuetainment



iransaudipatrick bet davidpbd podcast

