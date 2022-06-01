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Sedona Cosmic Awakening 2022, Starseed Evolution By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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55 views • June 01, 2022
This video is the replay of my presentation from the 2022 Sedona Cosmic Awakening Conference. I shared my insights about the New Evolution of Starseeds, going from STARseed, to SUPERSeed, to SUPRASeed, and showed a sneak peek of some of my newest creations. And, yes...I also did a light language activation at the end too! There is soooo much more where this came from. Get the replay of over 14 hours of content from ALL the stellar presenters, which includes live music, and ALL Sunday Workshops as well! The link is below! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar
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GET THE FULL DIGITAL EXPERIENCE OF COSMIC AWAKENING 2022 :
https://teamlight.gumroad.com/l/cosmicawakening2022
(As seen on Gaia TV, special guests include; Jason Shurka, Elizabeth April, and Sonja Grace. As well as notable Visionaries; Isabella Greene, Rion De'Rouen, Devara ThunderBeat, Alexander Mazzone, Lightstar, Tone Mellard, Amanda Romania, Suzanne Ross, Standswithbear, Jason Stiles, Shekina Rose, John Dumas, and ThunderBeat & The Cosmic Awakening Band.)
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🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/celestial-frequencies-oracle.html

✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html

📅 2022 DIMENSIONS 9 WALL CALENDAR: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/store/p199/wall-calendar.html

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html
🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards
Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionpeople blogs
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