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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 330 - SIN PREDICAR CON EL EJEMPLO (Resubido acá)
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39 views • June 09, 2020
Excelente labor periodística de Javier Ordoñez.
FORO DE SAN PABLO Y EL PACTO LIBERAL MARXISTA 1:33
EL TOTALITARISMO 8:46
PREDICANDO CON EL EJEMPLO 9:52
LA PRE GUERRA CIVIL EN USA 12:06
ANTIFAS 19:08
CAPACITACION 28:46
CHILE, LA SALIDA ES HACIA ADELANTE 33:16
DAÑOS COLATERALES 36:55
LA ESTRATEGIA DEL MIEDO 41:40
SE DESCUBRE LA MENTIRA 49:00
LA VERGÜENZA DEL ASTILLERO RIO SANTIAGO 51:45
EL AIRE TURBIO EN LA COSTA BONAERENSE 56:25
COSAS VEDERES, SANCHO 57:50
LOS HIJOS DEL PODER 59:38
EL CONFLICTO CHINA-INDIA 1:03:09
ARGENTINA, UN PAIS FALLIDO 1:06:39
CONCLUSIONES 1:07:28
FORO DE SAN PABLO Y EL PACTO LIBERAL MARXISTA 1:33
EL TOTALITARISMO 8:46
PREDICANDO CON EL EJEMPLO 9:52
LA PRE GUERRA CIVIL EN USA 12:06
ANTIFAS 19:08
CAPACITACION 28:46
CHILE, LA SALIDA ES HACIA ADELANTE 33:16
DAÑOS COLATERALES 36:55
LA ESTRATEGIA DEL MIEDO 41:40
SE DESCUBRE LA MENTIRA 49:00
LA VERGÜENZA DEL ASTILLERO RIO SANTIAGO 51:45
EL AIRE TURBIO EN LA COSTA BONAERENSE 56:25
COSAS VEDERES, SANCHO 57:50
LOS HIJOS DEL PODER 59:38
EL CONFLICTO CHINA-INDIA 1:03:09
ARGENTINA, UN PAIS FALLIDO 1:06:39
CONCLUSIONES 1:07:28
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