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Evidence Grows That The Deep State is Spreading The Pathogens To Patriots & Red State Events
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233 views • September 22, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Don't forget about cyber polygon, take down of he power grid - https://sociable.co/technology/cyber-pandemic-prepping-cyber-polygon-ransomware-supply-chains-digital-currencies-internet-regulation/
Here is how all this plandemic is going to go - https://loope.home.blog/2021/09/21/americans-are-pathetic-cowardly-fools-only-a-nation-of-pathetic-cowardly-fools-would-allow-such-an-abominable-fate-for-their-own-defenseless-offspring/
There is no contagious virus, but there is pathogens being released by the deep state - https://naturalnews.com/2021-09-20-cdc-dod-running-black-ops-missions-to-release-pathogens-across-america.html
Bards Fest Event 2021 - https://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/
Here is testimony from a Bards Fest event in Missouri - https://www.brighteon.com/00400916-7b34-4d94-b584-38364bc993e7 - 10:45-12:35 & 15:00-16:05 & 17:00-18:30 & 19:00-20:00
This won't sit well with the covid cult, vaxx people should quarantine - https://www.covidglobalnews.live/health/all-vaxxinated-people-must-quarantine-over-the-winter-months-or-risk-serious-illness/
The shits about to hit the fan on this vaxx bullshit - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-federal-whistleblower-goes-public-on-project-veritas-revealing-secret-recordings-on-covid-vaccine/ 0-1:00 & 2:00-2:35
Mike Rowe has some questions - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/mike-rowe-unloads
Imagine if Trump said the dumb shit Potatohead says - https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1439431700329771012
More proof this is not about science, it's about control - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-tells-a-whopper/
More proof this is all about power and control for the elites - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/feeling-spirit-wasnt-thinking-mask-san-fran-mayor-london-breed-asked-violated-covid-order-video/
It's not about science, health or public safety if there are exemptions - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/la-county-health-officials-say-maskless-emmys-not-violate-mask-mandate-exceptions-made-hollywood-actors/
Just because Potatohead mandates it doesn't mean you can't ignore it, it's not law - https://www.westernjournal.com/alabama-hospital-defies-biden-administration-ends-covid-vaccine-requirement-staff/
C'mon people, enough with this shit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/child-abuse-shocking-video-shows-crying-toddler-new-york-daycare-forced-wear-face-mask/
Who would have ever guessed they made up the social distancing rule - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/20/former-head-of-fda-says-6-ft-distancing-rule-was-arbitrary-nobody-knows-where-it-came-from-1137013/
Dem mayor wants to know the border plan - https://resistthemainstream.org/democratic-del-rio-mayor-has-a-few-questions-for-biden-as-border-crisis-grows/
This will piss off the satanic globalists who traffic aborted baby parts - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10010293/Supreme-Court-sets-arguments-big-abortion-case.html
Fuck Joe Biden trend continues - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/f-joe-biden-week-3
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1439691200454266880
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Don't forget about cyber polygon, take down of he power grid - https://sociable.co/technology/cyber-pandemic-prepping-cyber-polygon-ransomware-supply-chains-digital-currencies-internet-regulation/
Here is how all this plandemic is going to go - https://loope.home.blog/2021/09/21/americans-are-pathetic-cowardly-fools-only-a-nation-of-pathetic-cowardly-fools-would-allow-such-an-abominable-fate-for-their-own-defenseless-offspring/
There is no contagious virus, but there is pathogens being released by the deep state - https://naturalnews.com/2021-09-20-cdc-dod-running-black-ops-missions-to-release-pathogens-across-america.html
Bards Fest Event 2021 - https://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/
Here is testimony from a Bards Fest event in Missouri - https://www.brighteon.com/00400916-7b34-4d94-b584-38364bc993e7 - 10:45-12:35 & 15:00-16:05 & 17:00-18:30 & 19:00-20:00
This won't sit well with the covid cult, vaxx people should quarantine - https://www.covidglobalnews.live/health/all-vaxxinated-people-must-quarantine-over-the-winter-months-or-risk-serious-illness/
The shits about to hit the fan on this vaxx bullshit - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-federal-whistleblower-goes-public-on-project-veritas-revealing-secret-recordings-on-covid-vaccine/ 0-1:00 & 2:00-2:35
Mike Rowe has some questions - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/mike-rowe-unloads
Imagine if Trump said the dumb shit Potatohead says - https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1439431700329771012
More proof this is not about science, it's about control - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-tells-a-whopper/
More proof this is all about power and control for the elites - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/feeling-spirit-wasnt-thinking-mask-san-fran-mayor-london-breed-asked-violated-covid-order-video/
It's not about science, health or public safety if there are exemptions - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/la-county-health-officials-say-maskless-emmys-not-violate-mask-mandate-exceptions-made-hollywood-actors/
Just because Potatohead mandates it doesn't mean you can't ignore it, it's not law - https://www.westernjournal.com/alabama-hospital-defies-biden-administration-ends-covid-vaccine-requirement-staff/
C'mon people, enough with this shit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/child-abuse-shocking-video-shows-crying-toddler-new-york-daycare-forced-wear-face-mask/
Who would have ever guessed they made up the social distancing rule - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/20/former-head-of-fda-says-6-ft-distancing-rule-was-arbitrary-nobody-knows-where-it-came-from-1137013/
Dem mayor wants to know the border plan - https://resistthemainstream.org/democratic-del-rio-mayor-has-a-few-questions-for-biden-as-border-crisis-grows/
This will piss off the satanic globalists who traffic aborted baby parts - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10010293/Supreme-Court-sets-arguments-big-abortion-case.html
Fuck Joe Biden trend continues - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/f-joe-biden-week-3
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1439691200454266880
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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