Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
7/13/2023 -- Earthquake spread going to Japan -- West Coast USA California -- STARLINK EMF LEAKS!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4174 Subscribers
138 views
Published 18 hours ago

This update covers a broad swath of the activity world wide, West Pacific, Europe, Asia, Hawaii, and the lower 48 states of the US.


Also, this update covers the fires in Canada, and what I think the causes of the fires really are.... as well as the news on the EMF (electromagnetic radiation) leakage from starlink satellites.

This update goes all over the place, haha, a bit like swerving across multiple lanes of the highway. Not going the wrong way though, thank goodness! And lucky for me, no one one the road except us in the Dutchmobile.


Much love and enjoy the update, things are moving, that is fairly obvious.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket