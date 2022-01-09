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What's up with Donald J. Trump?
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1692 views • January 09, 2022
Prophetic word, actually a prophetic Poetry, given on January 2022 the 5th around 9:45pm.
This word is partially personal, which is not included and another section that speaks about D.J.Trump.
I included a rough view of a dream I had about Trump on January the 3rd 2019 that might match this word.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophecy-2022-01-05-whats-up-with-donald-j-trump/
The mentioned dream about Trump from 2019
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2019-01-03-trumps-valley-of-decision/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This word is partially personal, which is not included and another section that speaks about D.J.Trump.
I included a rough view of a dream I had about Trump on January the 3rd 2019 that might match this word.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophecy-2022-01-05-whats-up-with-donald-j-trump/
The mentioned dream about Trump from 2019
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2019-01-03-trumps-valley-of-decision/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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