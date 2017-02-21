© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Feb 21, 2017] Biblical Flat Earth Conference in Amsterdam - Part 1: The Absurdity of Belief (159K views on YouTUbe!)
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
32 views • May 31, 2020
I was recently asked to come and speak about flat Earth from a Biblical worldview in Amsterdam. This is Part 1 of the lecture that I gave on February 17, 2017 in a venue called, The Milky Way (which was primarily a hip-hop/rap concert hall with several different stages). YHWH really does have a sense of humor. Especially when you consider the other "acts" that were performing in the rooms next to mine. LOL! Anyway... this lecture examines the issue of the flat Earth cosmology from a Biblical worldview. This video is an extended version of the actual talk I gave and includes quite a bit of new footage, slides and other visuals not shown that night in order to elaborate on what I was saying.
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.