Rabbi Schneider Testimony Jewish Man Meets Jesus After A POWERFUL Encounter Eric Metaxas on TBN
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Eric Metaxas on TBN


Feb 24, 2023


Rabbi K.A. Schneider joins Eric Metaxas to share his testimony coming to faith in Jesus. He opens up about a powerful dream encounter with God that led him into a relationship with Jesus. He also speaks about his new book, "Messianic Prophecy Revealed." Don’t miss Rabbi Schneider’s stirring testimony!


#testimony #god #christianity #rabbischneider #rabbi #jewish


0:00 Intro

0:42 Testimony

8:40 Encounter with God

10:15 Probated to Psychiatric Hospital

22:30 Speaking with God

28:05 Walking with God

32:50 New Book: Messianic Prophecy Revealed

43:22 Christians Returning to Jewish Roots

48:50 Jesus The Only Way to God


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tT8EEAZbsUE&t=6s

