Rabbi Schneider Testimony Jewish Man Meets Jesus After A POWERFUL Encounter Eric Metaxas on TBN

Eric Metaxas on TBN





Feb 24, 2023





Rabbi K.A. Schneider joins Eric Metaxas to share his testimony coming to faith in Jesus. He opens up about a powerful dream encounter with God that led him into a relationship with Jesus. He also speaks about his new book, "Messianic Prophecy Revealed." Don’t miss Rabbi Schneider’s stirring testimony!





SUBSCRIBE:





/ @ericmetaxastbn





View full episodes of Eric Metaxas for FREE on the TBN App:

https://watch.tbn.org/the-eric-metaxa...





FOLLOW ERIC METAXAS ON TBN:

http://twttr.com/EricMetaxasShow

http://fb.me/TheShowAboutEverything

http://instagr.am/ericmetaxas





Join nationally syndicated radio host Eric Metaxas as he welcomes guests that uplift, inspire and deliver thought-provoking commentary. Subscribe for weekly videos that offer a compelling perspective on American culture, political life, and stories making news around the corner and across the globe.





#testimony #god #christianity #rabbischneider #rabbi #jewish





0:00 Intro

0:42 Testimony

8:40 Encounter with God

10:15 Probated to Psychiatric Hospital

22:30 Speaking with God

28:05 Walking with God

32:50 New Book: Messianic Prophecy Revealed

43:22 Christians Returning to Jewish Roots

48:50 Jesus The Only Way to God





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tT8EEAZbsUE&t=6s