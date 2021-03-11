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Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, goes after Tucker Carlson
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230 views • March 11, 2021
Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, goes after Tucker Carlson after the Fox News anchor's comments about pregnant women in the military.
"Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. military," Carlson said.
"Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. military," Carlson said.
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