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CRACKED TEETH & OTHER COVID VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS
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420 views • October 12, 2020
CRACKED TEETH & OTHER COVID VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS
As AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial adverse reactions are being investigated by the FDA, Moderna and Pfizer are now grabbing mainstream headlines for their vaccine side effects. Bed-ridden trial participants, some with chills so bad they cracked a tooth, are openly speaking about second-dose warnings, informing the public that they’ll need to “toughen up” if they plan on taking the shot
As AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial adverse reactions are being investigated by the FDA, Moderna and Pfizer are now grabbing mainstream headlines for their vaccine side effects. Bed-ridden trial participants, some with chills so bad they cracked a tooth, are openly speaking about second-dose warnings, informing the public that they’ll need to “toughen up” if they plan on taking the shot
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