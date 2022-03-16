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Col Douglas Macgregor on Savage - We stand an Excellent Chance of Killing this Globalist thing called NATO - 031022
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242 views • March 16, 2022
Col Douglas Macgregor Clips
Michael Savage asks more questions about Victoria Nuland and discusses the large number of countries staying neutral on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with Col Douglas Macgregor.
Col Macgregor also touches on our ability to push several countries away from the United States: "We're doing stupid things to drive people away from us."
The rest of the interview is located at the Savage Nation:
https://michaelsavage.com/podcast-a-p...
Michael Savage asks more questions about Victoria Nuland and discusses the large number of countries staying neutral on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with Col Douglas Macgregor.
Col Macgregor also touches on our ability to push several countries away from the United States: "We're doing stupid things to drive people away from us."
The rest of the interview is located at the Savage Nation:
https://michaelsavage.com/podcast-a-p...
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