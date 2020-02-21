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Twitter Announces New Social Credit Score As Coronavirus Spreads Out-Of-Control Globally - FULL SHOW 2/21/20
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357 views • February 21, 2020
This Friday edition of the Alex Jones Show is going to be absolutely jam-packed with key information and bombshell guests! Watch and share if you believe in a pro-human future! The war on free speech comes to a head as establishment ‘narrative managers’ seek to destroy the free exchange of ideas and information on-line. If you care about the First Amendment, please share this link or tell others about this broadcast!
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