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Butt Head BIDEN:
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91 views • May 25, 2022
Two summers ago, in the middle of the pandemic, we saw protests across the nation the likes of which we hadn't seen since the 1960's. They unified people of every race and generation.
…we saw our country burn from 574 violent BLM riots causing $2B in damage, dozens of murders
…we saw our country burn from 574 violent BLM riots causing $2B in damage, dozens of murders
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