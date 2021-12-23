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CHP Talks: Noise of Thunder Rumbles Across the Border
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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166 views • December 23, 2021
December 23, 2021: In this week’s episode of CHP Talks, Rod speaks with Christian J. Pinto, award-winning documentary filmmaker, founder of Adullam Films and host of the Noise of Thunder Radio podcast. They discuss the global response by governments to the coronavirus, issues around political failures on both sides of the US-Canada border and the desperate need for government leaders to return to the biblical foundations that produced freedom and opportunity—foundations that are now being undermined by secular thinking and socialist activism.

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
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Keywords
freedomvaccinesconstitutionchristiansocialismcanadafinanceschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorchris pintocoronaviruscovidedictschpcanadachristian j pintonoise of thunderadullam films
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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