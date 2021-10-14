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Robert F. Kennedy, Jr - The War on Us
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84 views • October 14, 2021
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr - The War on Us
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaks to the 2021 Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference on "Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism."
To have 2 close people assassinated and keeps fighting says it all about Robert F. Kennedy Jr – A true HERO.
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/RFKJR:2
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaks to the 2021 Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference on "Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism."
To have 2 close people assassinated and keeps fighting says it all about Robert F. Kennedy Jr – A true HERO.
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/RFKJR:2
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