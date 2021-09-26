© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health & Freedom Conference - Colorado Springs, CO | September 25
Follow
1
Share
Report
778 views • September 26, 2021
Join Freedom Patriot Network on Telegram @ https://t.me/joinchat/q3W_OmwYIB5iMzIx
10 AM - 5PM - MDT
Health & Freedom Conference - Colorado Springs, CO | September 25
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Colorado Springs, CO
9-25-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
September 25th, 2021 – Saturday –
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Mountain Time Zone)
Location: Charis Christian Center – 10285 Federal Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
– The ReAwakening Trailer – We Are Living Through The World’s ReAwakening
– Opening Video
– Blowing of the Shofar with Pastor Leon Benjamin | Understanding the Fivefold Ministry
– Singing of the National by Aiya Kelly
– Clay Clark
– Pastor Lawson Purdue
– Pastor Dave Scarlett and Amanda Grace
– Christie Hutcherson
– Dr. Stella Immanuel
– Leigh Dundas
– Mike Miller of Warriors for Ranchers
– Joe Oltmann
– Pastor Todd Coconato
– Doug Billings
– Shawn Smith
– Special announcement from Clay Clark/General Flynn
– Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
– John Di Lemme
– Steve Strang
– Alan Keyes
– Mark Geist
– Christiane Northrup
– Scott McKay
– Attorney Thomas Renz
– Pastor Bill Cook
– Seth Keshel
– Doctor Richard Bartlett
– Ann Vandersteel
– Doctor Simone Gold
– General Flynn
10 AM - 5PM - MDT
Health & Freedom Conference - Colorado Springs, CO | September 25
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Colorado Springs, CO
9-25-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
September 25th, 2021 – Saturday –
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Mountain Time Zone)
Location: Charis Christian Center – 10285 Federal Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
– The ReAwakening Trailer – We Are Living Through The World’s ReAwakening
– Opening Video
– Blowing of the Shofar with Pastor Leon Benjamin | Understanding the Fivefold Ministry
– Singing of the National by Aiya Kelly
– Clay Clark
– Pastor Lawson Purdue
– Pastor Dave Scarlett and Amanda Grace
– Christie Hutcherson
– Dr. Stella Immanuel
– Leigh Dundas
– Mike Miller of Warriors for Ranchers
– Joe Oltmann
– Pastor Todd Coconato
– Doug Billings
– Shawn Smith
– Special announcement from Clay Clark/General Flynn
– Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
– John Di Lemme
– Steve Strang
– Alan Keyes
– Mark Geist
– Christiane Northrup
– Scott McKay
– Attorney Thomas Renz
– Pastor Bill Cook
– Seth Keshel
– Doctor Richard Bartlett
– Ann Vandersteel
– Doctor Simone Gold
– General Flynn
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.