BREAKING NEWS: Trump Files Formal Appeal In Fani Willis Disqualification Case. Former President Donald Trump appealed the decision to have Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis remain as the prosecutor in his Georgia election interference case, filing the brief along with eight of his co-defendants Friday.
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbus...
