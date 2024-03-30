Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚩 Trump Files Formal Appeal In Fani Willis Disqualification Case
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
23 views
Published Yesterday
🚩 Trump Files Formal Appeal In Fani Willis Disqualification Case


BREAKING NEWS: Trump Files Formal Appeal In Fani Willis Disqualification Case. Former President Donald Trump appealed the decision to have Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis remain as the prosecutor in his Georgia election interference case, filing the brief along with eight of his co-defendants Friday.

READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbus...

Keywords
indictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket